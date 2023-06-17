Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

