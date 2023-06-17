Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

