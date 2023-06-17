Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $202.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,147 shares of company stock valued at $30,548,047. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

