Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $235.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

