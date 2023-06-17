Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

