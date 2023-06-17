Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $341.24 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.71 and its 200-day moving average is $357.42.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

