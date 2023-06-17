Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,416,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.75 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.