Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

