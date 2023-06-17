Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $176.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

