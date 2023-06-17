Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,246,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,638,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

