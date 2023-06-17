Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

