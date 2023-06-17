Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

