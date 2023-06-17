Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $799.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $373.15 and a 52-week high of $815.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

