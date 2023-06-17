Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

