Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

