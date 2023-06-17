Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

