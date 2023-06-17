Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.