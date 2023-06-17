Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $91.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

