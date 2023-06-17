Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

