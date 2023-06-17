Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,234 shares of company stock worth $3,983,588. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

