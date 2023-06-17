Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,241 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.89 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile



Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

