Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

LHX opened at $195.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

