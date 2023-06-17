Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

