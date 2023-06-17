Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $256.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

