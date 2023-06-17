Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,205,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

