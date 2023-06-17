Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.