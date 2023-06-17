Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $213.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.36 and a 12-month high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.