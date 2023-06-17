Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 130 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,491.71 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,569.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,490.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

