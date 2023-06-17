Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

