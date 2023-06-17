Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

