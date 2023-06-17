Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. National Pension Service grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,567,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

