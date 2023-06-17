Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

