Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

HLT stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.