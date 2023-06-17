Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

KMB opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

