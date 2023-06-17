Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

