Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $233.84.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

