Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,020,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of O opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

