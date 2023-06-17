Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

