Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,832 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

