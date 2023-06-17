Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.83 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.