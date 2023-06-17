Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,048 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

