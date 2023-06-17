Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 613 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Shares of ROP opened at $458.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $464.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

