Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 683 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $317.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

