Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,083 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

