Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,244 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. AECOM has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

