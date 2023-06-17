Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 958 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.52 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.38.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

