Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PCAR opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.