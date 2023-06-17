Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

