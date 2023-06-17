Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Centene by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Centene by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 206,736 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

