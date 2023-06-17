Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

